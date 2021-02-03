Braun’s shooting propels Kansas past K-State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Christian Braun’s big game for Kansas against Kansas State last season was overshadowed by an ugly game-ending melee.

The Jayhawks were able to enjoy his sequel a little more.

Braun hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, half of them during an 18-3 charge midway through the second half, and the 23rd-ranked Jayhawks finally started to show some offensive moxie Tuesday night in a 74-51 victory over the Wildcats.