Menu Search Log in

Braun’s shooting propels Kansas past K-State

Kansas shooting guard Christian Braun helped put the pain of a four-loss-in-five-game stretch for the Jayhawks Tuesday. Braun scored 18 points as KU defeated Kansas State 74-51.

By

Sports

February 3, 2021 - 9:54 AM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Christian Braun’s big game for Kansas against Kansas State last season was overshadowed by an ugly game-ending melee.

The Jayhawks were able to enjoy his sequel a little more.

Braun hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, half of them during an 18-3 charge midway through the second half, and the 23rd-ranked Jayhawks finally started to show some offensive moxie Tuesday night in a 74-51 victory over the Wildcats.

Related
January 19, 2021
December 23, 2020
December 9, 2020
February 25, 2020
Trending