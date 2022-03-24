Browns anxious to meet Watson following stunning trade

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson hasn’t met his new teammates, and once he arrives there will time for conversations, maybe even tough ones.

That’s for another day. Until then, the controversial quarterback isn’t being judged or questioned about his leadership.

“We’ve kind of just got to get a feel for him,” Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II said Wednesday night at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. “We don’t know him as anything as of right now, so we’ve just got to get to know him.”