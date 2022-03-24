 | Thu, Mar 24, 2022
Browns anxious to meet Watson following stunning trade

The Cleveland Browns shocked the sporting world by trading for embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson. One segment who hasn't been heard from yet — his future teammates — is anxious to meet him.

By

Sports

March 24, 2022 - 2:05 PM

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 3, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson hasn’t met his new teammates, and once he arrives there will time for conversations, maybe even tough ones.

That’s for another day. Until then, the controversial quarterback isn’t being judged or questioned about his leadership.

“We’ve kind of just got to get a feel for him,” Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II said Wednesday night at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. “We don’t know him as anything as of right now, so we’ve just got to get to know him.”

