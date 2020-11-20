Menu Search Log in

Browns star on COVID list

Cleveland's standout defensive end Myles Garrett will be out of action this week after testing positive for COVID-19. His absence will be felt for a Browns team striving to end an 18-year playoff drought.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett has been slowed down just when the Browns need him most.

Cleveland’s dynamic star defensive end and the NFL’s leader in sacks will miss Sunday’s game against Philadelphia — and maybe more — after testing positive for COVID-19, dealing the Browns a major blow as they try to end an 18-year playoff drought.

The Browns (6-3) won’t have Garrett against the Eagles and there’s no predicting when he’ll be back. According to league rules, a player who tests positive for coronavirus can’t return to the team until at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms, plus at least 24 hours after symptoms have passed.

