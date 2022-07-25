 | Mon, Jul 25, 2022
Bubic shines as Royals defeat Tampa

Kris Bubic allowed four hits over seven innings, leading the way for Kansas City to defeat Tampa 4-2 on Sunday to win its first series against the Rays since 2017.

By

Sports

July 25, 2022 - 2:28 PM

Pitcher Kris Bubic (50) of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the second inning during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on July 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Fernando Leon/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat Tampa Bay 4-2 on Sunday, winning a series against the Rays for the first time in five years.

Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield. Melendez added an insurance run with a double down the left-field line in the eighth.

The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017. They broke an 11-series losing streak to the American League East.

