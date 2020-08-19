Menu Search Log in

Bucks, Lakers stunned

The NBA playoffs opened with a pair of surprises Tuesday. Both top seeds, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, lost, the first time the top seeds both lost their openers in 17 years.

By

Sports

August 19, 2020 - 9:28 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks fouls Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic while reaching for a loose ball in the second half during Game One in the first round of the NBA playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex Tuesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Photo by Kim Klement / Getty Images / TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — First it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, unable to call upon what was one of the best defenses in the league.

Then came LeBron James and the Lakers, clanging 3-pointers off the rim to provide a steady sound in a mostly empty gym.

These NBA playoffs already promised to be the most challenging yet. They got a little tougher Tuesday for the NBA’s top teams.

