Buffalo’s anguish once was shared by Kansas City

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When I went down to the hotel lobby here Monday morning to get a cup of coffee, I ran into some Bills fans checking out and got to speaking with one. For some reason, I asked her what she was thinking Sunday night at Highmark Stadium as Buffalo’s Tyler Bass went out to attempt that potential game-tying 44-yard field goal with 1 minute, 43 seconds left.

She didn’t use those haunting words ever-present in Buffalo history: “Wide right.” Maybe she couldn’t even utter them.

But she did say Scott Norwood’s infamous missed field goal in the waning seconds of Super Bowl XXV (in 1991) has stayed with her ever since. And that she could only assume the worst in a moment like that — as Bass made happen by indeed missing wide right to preserve the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory in the AFC Divisional Round game.