Buffalo’s anguish once was shared by Kansas City

Buffalo's recent spate of playoff heartbreak, including three losses to Kansas City over the past four seasons, feels very similar to what Chiefs fans felt for generations until the team's recent historic run of success.

January 23, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Tyler Bass (2) of the Buffalo Bills reacts after missing a 44-yard field goal attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images/TNS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When I went down to the hotel lobby here Monday morning to get a cup of coffee, I ran into some Bills fans checking out and got to speaking with one. For some reason, I asked her what she was thinking Sunday night at Highmark Stadium as Buffalo’s Tyler Bass went out to attempt that potential game-tying 44-yard field goal with 1 minute, 43 seconds left.

She didn’t use those haunting words ever-present in Buffalo history: “Wide right.” Maybe she couldn’t even utter them.

But she did say Scott Norwood’s infamous missed field goal in the waning seconds of Super Bowl XXV (in 1991) has stayed with her ever since. And that she could only assume the worst in a moment like that — as Bass made happen by indeed missing wide right to preserve the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory in the AFC Divisional Round game.

