Burlington too much in sweep of Iola

BURLINGTON — Iola High School’s girls and boys basketball teams struggled to find their footing on Tuesday against Burlington High School. The girls lost 56-27. The boys fell 54-32.

The girls’ team was plagued by bad shot selection in the first quarter, while Burlington raced to a 6-0 start over the first few minutes. The Wildcats dominated the boards and turned rebounds into points to help pull away early. Iola got on the board when Aysha Houk hit a jumper about 8:00 into the game.

Burlington’s fast break offense dominated the first half, turning turnovers into points. The Wildcat defense shut down the Mustangs for much of the first half, until Iola came alive down the stretch, trying to bring the score closer at the half. Burlington ended the first half with a 14-point lead, 26-12.