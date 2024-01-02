 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
Butker kicks KC past Bengals

In what has become a microcosm of their season, the Kansas City Chiefs were plagued by mistakes early, buoyed by a strong defense, and did just enough to defeat Cincinnati to secure the team's eighth straight AFC West title.

January 2, 2024 - 1:17 PM

Rashee Rice (4) of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have grown accustomed to wrapping up the AFC West by the middle of December.

Turns out they’re perfectly fine with clinching it on New Year’s Eve.

Amid an up-and-down season in which the Chiefs have been forced to rely on their defense while their high-profile offense sputtered, Patrick Mahomes and Co. still managed to clinch their eighth consecutive division championship Sunday with a come-from-behind 25-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals — their opponent in each of the past two AFC title games.

