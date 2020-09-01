Menu Search Log in

Butler scores 40 as Heat take Game 1

Miami's Jimmy Butler scored 40 points as the Heat downed top seed Milwaukee in the opening game of their NBA playoff series Monday. The Bucks led early, but struggled offensively late.

September 1, 2020 - 9:52 AM

Khris Middleton (22) of the Milwaukee Bucks guards Jimmy Butler (22) of the Miami Heat in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs on Monday. Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images / TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 40 points, Goran Dragic added 27 and the Miami Heat clamped down defensively in the final three quarters to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-104 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night.

Bam Adebayo had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the fifth-seeded Heat, who are 3-1 overall against the top-seeded Bucks this season. Tyler Herro added 11 points for Miami, which improved to 5-0 in the postseason.

Khris Middleton scored 28 points for Milwaukee, which also dropped Game 1 of its first-round series against Orlando. Brook Lopez had 24 points on 8 for 10 shooting, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

