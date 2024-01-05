BYU brings high hopes into Big 12 season

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU knew that if it was going to compete in arguably the nation’s best basketball conference, serious changes were needed.

Coach Mark Pope and his staff went to work building a roster after the Cougars accepted an invitation in 2021 to join the Big 12 Conference, knowing the transition would be difficult in the short term. BYU took plenty of lumps last season while mostly relying on inexperienced freshmen and sophomores.

One year later, the Cougars are 12-1, ranked 12th and showing they intend to make a serious splash in their debut Big 12 season.