 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
BYU brings high hopes into Big 12 season

BYU is 12-1 and ranked 12th in the country, and has every intention of making a splash in its inaugural season with the Big 12 Conference in basketball. The conference season opens this weekend.

Sports

January 5, 2024 - 1:48 PM

San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) passes away from pressure by Brigham Young's Atiki Ally Atiki (4) during the first half at the Marriott Center on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Provo, Utah. Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images/TNS

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU knew that if it was going to compete in arguably the nation’s best basketball conference, serious changes were needed.

Coach Mark Pope and his staff went to work building a roster after the Cougars accepted an invitation in 2021 to join the Big 12 Conference, knowing the transition would be difficult in the short term. BYU took plenty of lumps last season while mostly relying on inexperienced freshmen and sophomores.

One year later, the Cougars are 12-1, ranked 12th and showing they intend to make a serious splash in their debut Big 12 season.

