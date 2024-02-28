BYU rallies to stun KU; breaks Jayhawks’ home win streak

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — BYU coach Mark Pope had just been given a technical foul late in the game, and the volume was quickly ramping up inside Allen Fieldhouse, where so many opponents over the years have wilted down the stretch against mighty Kansas.

Pope walked back to his huddle and realized something special about his players.

“They were the ones composed,” he said. “They were like, ‘Hey, we’re OK. Let’s keep working.’ And they did.”

Led by 18 points apiece from unflappable Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson, the Cougars wiped away a 12-point deficit and then held on for a 76-68 victory Tuesday night, ending the seventh-ranked Jayhawks’ 19-game home winning streak.