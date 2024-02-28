 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
BYU rallies to stun KU; breaks Jayhawks’ home win streak

Kansas led visiting Baylor by 12 points, but the Cougars caught fire late to defeat the Jayhawks, 76-68. It marks Kansas's first home loss this season.

February 28, 2024 - 2:12 PM

Brigham Young's Richie Saunders (15) and Jaxson Robinson (2) celebrate at the conclusion of a 76-68 win against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — BYU coach Mark Pope had just been given a technical foul late in the game, and the volume was quickly ramping up inside Allen Fieldhouse, where so many opponents over the years have wilted down the stretch against mighty Kansas.

Pope walked back to his huddle and realized something special about his players.

“They were the ones composed,” he said. “They were like, ‘Hey, we’re OK. Let’s keep working.’ And they did.”

Led by 18 points apiece from unflappable Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson, the Cougars wiped away a 12-point deficit and then held on for a 76-68 victory Tuesday night, ending the seventh-ranked Jayhawks’ 19-game home winning streak.

