Can MLB and players get on the same page?

Major League Baseball and its players are not near an agreement to start the 2020 season. Which begs the question — why can the two sides not agree?

June 12, 2020 - 4:24 PM

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred takes questions about the Houston Astros while holding his press conference during the Florida Governor's Dinner kicking off spring training at the Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in North Port, Fla. Photo by Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Rob Manfred had no problem giving his 100% guarantee that baseball will happen this year.

As for the players’ salaries, the key holdup in these negotiations? That percentage has been considerably less, never going above 75 to this point. And if Manfred plans to do the same with this next proposal, as he suggested in Wednesday’s remarks, the commissioner should probably save his breath.

Ultimately, what this comes down to is how much the owners want to pay for this season and the next proposal — presumably Friday — has the feel of being precariously close to a last-best offer from Manfred. Because the union is almost certain to reject any pitch that doesn’t include full prorated pay — a stance the players have made abundantly clear for months now — that would put the sport on the brink of a commissioner-mandated season of roughly 50 games.

