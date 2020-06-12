Can MLB and players get on the same page?

Rob Manfred had no problem giving his 100% guarantee that baseball will happen this year.

As for the players’ salaries, the key holdup in these negotiations? That percentage has been considerably less, never going above 75 to this point. And if Manfred plans to do the same with this next proposal, as he suggested in Wednesday’s remarks, the commissioner should probably save his breath.

Ultimately, what this comes down to is how much the owners want to pay for this season and the next proposal — presumably Friday — has the feel of being precariously close to a last-best offer from Manfred. Because the union is almost certain to reject any pitch that doesn’t include full prorated pay — a stance the players have made abundantly clear for months now — that would put the sport on the brink of a commissioner-mandated season of roughly 50 games.