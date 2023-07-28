 | Fri, Jul 28, 2023
Can the Pac-12 survive?

Colorado’s departure for the Big 12 is not a death blow for the Pac-12. However, there is no way to spin this latest hit as anything but a loss for the so-called conference of champions. The question now becomes: Can the Pac-12 stop bleeding membership?

July 28, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on Nov. 9 in Tempe, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images / TNS

The conference of champions appears to be in crisis.

Colorado’s announcement Thursday that it will return to the Big 12 comes a little more than a year after Southern California and UCLA said they were ditching the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. The departure of all three next year leaves the league that has won more NCAA championships than any other facing an uncertain future.

Still without a media rights contract to replace ones that expires next summer, Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff keeps promising that all will be well. It is becoming harder to sell that no news on a deal is good news.

