Canelo to fight in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez says he was determined to fight at home again in Mexico this year. The massive financial sacrifice necessary to make it happen didn’t bother Canelo in the slightest.

“Sometimes it’s not about money,” Álvarez said Thursday. “Sometimes it’s about pride, and it’s that time. I don’t need to say how much I lose, because I don’t care. I feel good to fight in my hometown, and I’m proud.”

When Álvarez steps into the ring in his native Guadalajara on May 6, he will make about half of what he would have made if the fight were held in Las Vegas, promoter Eddie Hearn told The Associated Press on Thursday in San Diego.