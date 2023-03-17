 | Fri, Mar 17, 2023
Canelo to fight in Mexico

The 32-year-old Álvarez turned pro at 15 in Guadalajara, but he hasn’t fought in Mexico since November 2011, when the skyrocket of his career made it financially unwise. His last 22 fights have been in the U.S. in locales ranging from Vegas and Miami to the Dallas Cowboys’ cavernous home stadium.

March 17, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, right, connects a punch against Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin, in the fifth round of a super middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez says he was determined to fight at home again in Mexico this year. The massive financial sacrifice necessary to make it happen didn’t bother Canelo in the slightest.

“Sometimes it’s not about money,” Álvarez said Thursday. “Sometimes it’s about pride, and it’s that time. I don’t need to say how much I lose, because I don’t care. I feel good to fight in my hometown, and I’m proud.”

When Álvarez steps into the ring in his native Guadalajara on May 6, he will make about half of what he would have made if the fight were held in Las Vegas, promoter Eddie Hearn told The Associated Press on Thursday in San Diego.

