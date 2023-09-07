 | Thu, Sep 07, 2023
Carlos Alcaraz reaches US Open semifinal

 Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. Alcaraz is trying to become the first man to win consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer claimed five in a row from 2004 to 2008. 

September 7, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2023 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 4, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz found himself in a hint of a predicament 35 minutes into his U.S. Open quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev on Wednesday night.

At 3-all in the first set under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Zverev earned the first break points of the match. An opening. An opportunity to gain an early edge against the defending champion. And then — poof! — gone. Alcaraz dismissed those chances to hold, then gained a break himself in the next game by depositing an overhead that bounced into the stands. One more service hold arrived and, just like that, the set belonged to Alcaraz, as did, eventually, a spot in the semifinals.

The top-seeded Alcaraz pushed aside Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and moved a step closer to becoming the first man to win consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer collected five in a row from 2004-08.

