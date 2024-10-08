Carpenter’s blast lifts Tigers to Game 2 victory

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Cleveland’s All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers stunned the Guardians 3-0 in Game 2 on Monday to even their AL Division Series at one game apiece.

Carpenter connected for a 423-foot shot with two outs off Clase, who had not given up a run since Aug. 30 and led the American League with 47 saves.

“To do it off him is special,” said Carpenter. “He’s one of the best.”’

Detroit ace Tarik Skubal pitched seven shutout innings, increasing his postseason total to 13, before the Tigers put together a rare big inning against the almost unhittable Clase.

The intimidating right-hander has dominated hitters all season — he hasn’t blown a save since May — and was making just his second multi-inning appearance of 2024.

Jake Rogers and Trey Sweeney hit consecutive two-out singles. Carpenter, who entered an inning earlier as a pinch-hitter, turned on Clase’s third straight slider, sending the ball into the right-field seats and shocking Cleveland’s rowdy home crowd.

“How about those three two-out hits?” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt didn’t regret using Clase for more than one inning.

“Emmanuel has been locked down all year,” Vogt said. “He’s been nearly perfect. He’s human, too. These things are going to happen, and it’s unfortunate the timing of when it did, but at the same time he’s going to have the ball in the ninth again.

“This is the best closer in the game for a reason, and they just happened to get him tonight.”

The homer drove in the first runs of the series for the Tigers, who have been finding ways to win for months. Detroit went 31-13 after Aug. 11 to qualify for the postseason and then stunned the AL West champion Houston Astros in the Wild Card Series.

They’re at it again and head home to Comerica Park for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance to advance.

“You come to this environment, on the road, and it’s a five-game series,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “When you get that emotional win and go back home 1-1, you feel like you got one on their home turf.

“We now have two games at our place. We know it’s going to be electric. We know Detroit has waited a really long time for a playoff game. We’re going to have a couple of them and a chance to take control of this series.”

When Carpenter stepped into the box, the Tigers felt something good would happen.