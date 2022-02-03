 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

CBI heads back to Daytona

The 16-team College Basketball Invitational, a tournament for teams not in the NCAA tournament will return to Daytona Beach for the second year in a row

By

Sports

February 3, 2022 - 9:29 AM

The College Basketball Invitational won't be played this season, the latest event to be cancelled due to the novel coronavirus update. Photo by TNS

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The College Basketball Invitational is heading back to Daytona Beach.

The CBI had been held on campus sites for 12 years before shifting to Florida last season. 

“The response we received before, during, and after last year’s CBI was overwhelming, especially when you consider the circumstances the country faced at the time,” Gazelle Group President Rick Giles said in a statement on Wednesday. “Because of that, we felt a return to Daytona Beach was warranted. With the location of the hotel being on the beach and the arena being across the street from the hotel, it really is the perfect setting for what we hope will be another exciting CBI.”

Related
December 30, 2021
August 28, 2020
March 12, 2020
March 4, 2020
Most Popular