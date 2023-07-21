 | Fri, Jul 21, 2023
Challengers ready to vie for Ledecky’s crown

A pair of young challengers are gunning for Katie Ledecky's 400-meter freestyle reign as the top swimmer at that distance for the past several years. The next challenge is Sunday at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

July 21, 2023 - 2:31 PM

USA's Katie Ledecky reacts after winning gold in the final of the women's 800m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Katie Ledecky has almost never gone home with anything other than a gold or silver medal in the Olympics or world championships dating from the 2012 London Games.

But it might happen again Sunday in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening night in the pool of the World Aquatics Championships. This is perhaps the most anticipated race of the entire eight-day program.

One of the greatest freestylers the sport has ever seen, Ledecky is up against two younger stars: 16-year-old Summer McIntosh of Canada, and 22-year-old Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

