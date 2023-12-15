 | Fri, Dec 15, 2023
Chargers part ways with Staley after Raiders debacle

Fresh off a humiliating 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Los Angeles owner Dan Spanis fired the Chargers' head coach Brandon Staley and general manager, Tom Telesco Friday.

December 15, 2023 - 3:00 PM

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches from the sideline during the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday morning after one of the worst losses in franchise history.

The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year’s biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night’s 63-21 loss at Las Vegas.

It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin was the third-worst.

