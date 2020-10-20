Chiefs back on track

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes didn’t mind taking a back seat to rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs’ running attack.

With the Buffalo Bills working hard to limit deep throws by the strong-armed Mahomes, he gladly kept handing off the ball, and Kansas City beat Buffalo 26-17 on Monday night in a game that was originally scheduled for last Thursday.

“You know my nature, I want to throw it deep every time. We want to go down and throw these long touchdowns,” said Mahomes, the 2018 MVP. “But if teams are going to play us like this, we’ve got to show we can run the football.”