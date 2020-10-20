Chiefs back on track

Menu Search Log in

Kansas City rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards as the Chiefs pulled away in the second half to defeat Buffalo Monday. The game was postponed from Thursday because of COVID concerns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills Monday. The Chiefs won 26-17. Photo by Bryan M. Bennett / Getty Images / TNS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes didn’t mind taking a back seat to rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs’ running attack.

With the Buffalo Bills working hard to limit deep throws by the strong-armed Mahomes, he gladly kept handing off the ball, and Kansas City beat Buffalo 26-17 on Monday night in a game that was originally scheduled for last Thursday.

“You know my nature, I want to throw it deep every time. We want to go down and throw these long touchdowns,” said Mahomes, the 2018 MVP. “But if teams are going to play us like this, we’ve got to show we can run the football.”

