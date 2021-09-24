 | Fri, Sep 24, 2021
Chiefs, Chargers hope to avoid AFC West cellar

Kansas City and San Diego, expected to vie for the AFC West championship this season, are in unexpected territory. The loser of Sunday's showdown will be in the division basement.

September 24, 2021 - 1:55 PM

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire's fumble is recovered by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, sealing Baltimore's 36-35 win. Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You’d be hard pressed to find anyone a couple of weeks ago that didn’t think Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were headed for their sixth consecutive AFC West championship this season.

It would have been just as tough finding anyone who didn’t think the Los Angeles Chargers would finish right behind them.

Yet after the Chargers lost a heartbreaker to the Cowboys last weekend, and the Chiefs fumbled away a win in Baltimore on Sunday night, the longtime rivals find themselves in the most unexpected of circumstances this week: Los Angeles is headed to Kansas City for a matchup where the loser finds itself at 1-2 and in the division cellar.

