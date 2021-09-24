Chiefs, Chargers hope to avoid AFC West cellar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You’d be hard pressed to find anyone a couple of weeks ago that didn’t think Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were headed for their sixth consecutive AFC West championship this season.

It would have been just as tough finding anyone who didn’t think the Los Angeles Chargers would finish right behind them.

Yet after the Chargers lost a heartbreaker to the Cowboys last weekend, and the Chiefs fumbled away a win in Baltimore on Sunday night, the longtime rivals find themselves in the most unexpected of circumstances this week: Los Angeles is headed to Kansas City for a matchup where the loser finds itself at 1-2 and in the division cellar.