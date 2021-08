ST JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — During a normal offseason away from the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill can usually be found working out in the gym or running routes on a high school football field.

This year, he needed a mental break away from football.

“Playing a whole season and even going to the Super Bowl is like crazy,” Hill said. “Just to be able to get my mind off football and Andy Reid’s play calls is good for me.”