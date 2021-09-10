 | Fri, Sep 10, 2021
Chiefs hope for another quick start

A large reason for Kansas City's postseason success has been tied to the Chiefs' quick starts to the regular season. The team has a tall order to continue that run in 2021.

Sports

September 10, 2021 - 1:45 PM

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, right, greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before the coin toss during their AFC Divisional Playoff game in January. The two teams will face off Sunday to kick off the 2021 season. Photo by TNS file photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The game the Kansas City Chiefs want to win more than any other happens to be the only one in February.

That doesn’t mean they don’t like winning in September.

In fact, it has been nearly five years since the two-time defending AFC champions have lost a game in the opening month of the NFL season. It’s a remarkable streak of perfection predating quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and a multitude of players who hope to usher the Chiefs to a third consecutive Super Bowl.

