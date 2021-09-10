Chiefs hope for another quick start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The game the Kansas City Chiefs want to win more than any other happens to be the only one in February.

That doesn’t mean they don’t like winning in September.

In fact, it has been nearly five years since the two-time defending AFC champions have lost a game in the opening month of the NFL season. It’s a remarkable streak of perfection predating quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and a multitude of players who hope to usher the Chiefs to a third consecutive Super Bowl.