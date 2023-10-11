Chiefs hope to continue winning streak at Broncos 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Nobody on the Denver Broncos ‘ roster or coaching staff was with the team the last time they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs way back on Sept. 17, 2015.

The Broncos scored touchdowns nine seconds apart in the final minute for a stunning 31-24 win on a Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2 that season.

That’s the site of their game this Thursday night when the Broncos (1-4) try to snap their 15-game losing streak to the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (4-1).