Chiefs kingdom extends to Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany — Technically, anyway, the Chiefs are playing host to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. So the environment will be steeped in familiar home flourishes such as the game day music production, Chiefs cheerleaders and mascot KC Wolf. As usual, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt anticipates most of the fans will be wearing red.

But any real resemblance to playing in Kansas City will be purely coincidental when they kick off at 8:30 a.m. Central Standard Time on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany.

Because they’ll be some 5,000 miles away on a hybrid field in a retractable-roof stadium about two-thirds the size of their regular home capacity of 76,000-plus. Not to mention playing at considerable logistical inconvenience and likely fighting sleep deprivation after traveling overnight Thursday.