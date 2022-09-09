Chiefs’ new receivers have experience with elite QBs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ever since Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a free-agent deal with the Chiefs this past offseason, the veteran wide receiver has had people asking him what he’s doing right in life to earn such good fortune at quarterback.

Must be something to go from spending four years with Aaron Rodgers to catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

Yet the same question could be posed to Justin Watson, who has spent the past two seasons catching balls from Tom Brady, or JuJu Smith-Schuster, who spent his first five years in the NFL hauling in heaves from Ben Roethlisberger.