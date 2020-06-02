Menu Search Log in

Chiefs OL sees football being played in 2020

Kansas City Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz is optimistic that the Chiefs will be able to defend their Super Bowl title this year.

June 2, 2020 - 10:24 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets some pass protection from Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS

Voices of reason are always appreciated around here. And all the more so in a time of chaos. So it made for a reassuring and refreshing diversion to listen Friday to stalwart Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz on a video call with reporters.

As we’ve come to expect from the ever-cerebral Schwartz, he spoke with calm and thought-provoking candor about a variety of topics.

From what the offense can and can’t virtually work through amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic … to his continued growth as what might be called a (Grid-)Iron Chef … to his designation by Pro Football Focus as the most underrated Chief.

