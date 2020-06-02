Chiefs OL sees football being played in 2020

Voices of reason are always appreciated around here. And all the more so in a time of chaos. So it made for a reassuring and refreshing diversion to listen Friday to stalwart Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz on a video call with reporters.

As we’ve come to expect from the ever-cerebral Schwartz, he spoke with calm and thought-provoking candor about a variety of topics.

From what the offense can and can’t virtually work through amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic … to his continued growth as what might be called a (Grid-)Iron Chef … to his designation by Pro Football Focus as the most underrated Chief.