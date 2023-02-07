 | Tue, Feb 07, 2023
Chiefs re-activate running back Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire started the first six games of the season before ceding time to seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, who has become one of the Chiefs’ breakout stars.

February 7, 2023 - 1:34 PM

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl.

Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining a high ankle sprain during a win over the Chargers on Nov. 20. He was designated to return on Jan. 17, opening a three-week window in which he could be activated.

Edwards-Helaire started the first six games of the season before ceding time to seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, who has become one of the Chiefs’ breakout stars. Edwards-Helaire has run 71 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 151 yards and three more scores this season.

