Chiefs report to camp without cornerstones

The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the 2022 season without the services of standouts Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu. The Chiefs traded Hill to Miami, and allowed Mathieu to leave in free agency.

July 26, 2022 - 3:40 PM

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up during an offseason workout after being traded from Kansas City earlier this year. Photo by Susan Strocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel / TNS

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Two cornerstones of the Chiefs’ four straight AFC title game appearances walked into training camp elsewhere this week, and Kansas City coach Andy Reid will be spending much of the next month figuring out how to replace them.

That task alone could determine whether a fifth consecutive championship game appearance awaits in January.

The biggest departure came when the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks in January, a move made with an eye both on long-term success and the bottom line but with the immediate effect of depriving Patrick Mahomes of his favorite downfield playmaker since the moment their QB stepped foot in the league.

