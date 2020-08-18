Chiefs spell out attendance rules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Chiefs begin their Super Bowl defense next month, there will be fans in the Arrowhead Stadium stands.
The Chiefs announced plans for a reduced capacity of 22% when they kick off their season Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans. With a seating capacity of approximately 76,000, the reduction would equate to about 16,700 fans.
The blueprint for the reduced capacity, which applies to the first three home games, falls “under the guidelines established by the National Football League, and with the approval of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, City of Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer and City of Kansas City EMS Medical Director Dr. Erica Carney,” the Chiefs said in a statement.
