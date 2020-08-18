Menu Search Log in

Chiefs spell out attendance rules

A small crowd will be permitted inside Arrowhead Stadium when Kansas City opens the 2020-21 season Sept. 10. The smaller capacity is because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

August 18, 2020 - 10:25 AM

Tailgaters fill the parking lot before the Kansas City Chiefs' home opener against the San Francisco 49ers Sept. 23, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.. Photo by John Sleezer / Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Chiefs begin their Super Bowl defense next month, there will be fans in the Arrowhead Stadium stands.

The Chiefs announced plans for a reduced capacity of 22% when they kick off their season Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans. With a seating capacity of approximately 76,000, the reduction would equate to about 16,700 fans.

The blueprint for the reduced capacity, which applies to the first three home games, falls “under the guidelines established by the National Football League, and with the approval of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, City of Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer and City of Kansas City EMS Medical Director Dr. Erica Carney,” the Chiefs said in a statement.

