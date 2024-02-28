 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Chiefs to release receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to release receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the team determines which of the players the two-time defending Super Bowl champions want to retain.

February 28, 2024 - 2:08 PM

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) for a deep ball during the teams' 2022 regular season meeting. Photo by Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday, giving the Super Bowl champions some much-needed salary cap flexibility.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had not announced the move, which would save $12 million that they could use to shore up their offense or help keep defensive stars Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed next season.

The Chiefs gave Valdes-Scantling a three-year, $30 million deal two years ago in the hopes that Patrick Mahomes could turn the former Packers wide receiver into a viable deep threat. But while Valdes-Scantling had memorable moments in Kansas City, including a TD catch in the Super Bowl, he was plagued by dropped passes and never put up the numbers the Chiefs expected of him.

