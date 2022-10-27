 | Thu, Oct 27, 2022
Chiefs trade for Giants receiver

Kansas City traded a pair of draft picks to the New York Giants to acquire second-year receiver Kadarius Toney Thursday. Toney is a 2021 first-round draft pick.

October 27, 2022 - 1:53 PM

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) makes a catch during practice Oct. 5 in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by Andrew Mills / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year’s draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical, said the Giants will get the third-round pick that the Chiefs got as compensation for Ryan Poles becoming the general manager of the Chicago Bears along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft that will be hosted by Kansas City.

“We just thought it was for the best of the team,” Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday.

