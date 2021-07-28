 | Wed, Jul 28, 2021
Chiefs veterans enter 2021 season with something to prove

Mecole Hardman has made some highlight reels, but still fallen short of his explosive teammates' statistics in his first two NFL seasons. He hopes for a breakout campaign this season as training camp begins.

July 28, 2021 - 9:13 AM

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is taken down by Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt in the first half of their Jan. 17 playoff game. Photo by Rich Sugg / Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman knows the exhilaration of walking off the field as a Super Bowl champion. Last February, he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates also experienced the bitter disappointment of losing the biggest game of the season

“You still got that bad taste in your mouth,” Hardman said of his team’s 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. “I think as a collective group we’re just all trying to get back to get that taste out of our mouth from losing that game.”

Kansas City’s veterans filed into Scanlon Hall dormitory on the campus of Missouri Western State University on Monday, ready to set aside last season’s disappointment and focus on the new opportunity at hand. The full squad starts training camp workouts on Tuesday, and it’s the beginning of a “prove-it” year for many players, such as Hardman who are nearing crossroads in their careers.

