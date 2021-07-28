Chiefs veterans enter 2021 season with something to prove

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman knows the exhilaration of walking off the field as a Super Bowl champion. Last February, he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates also experienced the bitter disappointment of losing the biggest game of the season

“You still got that bad taste in your mouth,” Hardman said of his team’s 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. “I think as a collective group we’re just all trying to get back to get that taste out of our mouth from losing that game.”

Kansas City’s veterans filed into Scanlon Hall dormitory on the campus of Missouri Western State University on Monday, ready to set aside last season’s disappointment and focus on the new opportunity at hand. The full squad starts training camp workouts on Tuesday, and it’s the beginning of a “prove-it” year for many players, such as Hardman who are nearing crossroads in their careers.