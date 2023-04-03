 | Mon, Apr 03, 2023
Clark’s dazzling postseason run ends in disappointment

Iowa standout Caitlin Clark set an NCAA record by scoring the most points of any basketball player, male or female, in a single tournament. But her dream of a national championship came up short Sunday vs. LSU.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) on the court against South Carolina in an NCAA Tournament Final Four semifinal at the American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023, Dallas. Photo by Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS)

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark put her head down as she walked over the Final Four logo at midcourt, the time slipping away in Iowa’s first national championship game.

Even though Clark wasn’t able to deliver the Hawkeyes a national title, after a frustrating and foul-plagued 102-85 loss in the finale against LSU, the dazzling 6-foot Iowa-born guard accomplished so much that had never seen in any NCAA Tournament before — by any woman or man.

And the AP women’s basketball player the year still has another season remaining at Iowa, and could have two more if she wants, because as a 21-year-old junior she isn’t eligible for this year’s WNBA draft.

