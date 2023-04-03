Clark’s dazzling postseason run ends in disappointment

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark put her head down as she walked over the Final Four logo at midcourt, the time slipping away in Iowa’s first national championship game.

Even though Clark wasn’t able to deliver the Hawkeyes a national title, after a frustrating and foul-plagued 102-85 loss in the finale against LSU, the dazzling 6-foot Iowa-born guard accomplished so much that had never seen in any NCAA Tournament before — by any woman or man.

And the AP women’s basketball player the year still has another season remaining at Iowa, and could have two more if she wants, because as a 21-year-old junior she isn’t eligible for this year’s WNBA draft.