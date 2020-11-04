Menu Search Log in

Clemson QB still sidelined

While Trevor Lawrence won't be suiting up to play Saturday against Notre Dame. Still, the standout quarterback will assist his Clemson Tigers coaches from afar.

November 4, 2020 - 8:21 AM

In this file photo, quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Clemson Tigers warms up prior to the start of the Tigers' football game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2019. After testing positive for COVID-19, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that Lawrence won't play in the game against Notre Dame Saturday. Photo by Mike Comer / Getty Images / TNS

Trevor Lawrence won’t be playing against Notre Dame, but he will be on the sideline.

Clemson’s star quarterback will travel with the team to South Bend, Ind., for Saturday’s top-5 showdown.

Lawrence will have completed the required 10-day isolation period in time to travel with the Tigers, but he will not have passed the cardiac requirements.

