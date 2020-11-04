Clemson QB still sidelined

Trevor Lawrence won’t be playing against Notre Dame, but he will be on the sideline.
Clemson’s star quarterback will travel with the team to South Bend, Ind., for Saturday’s top-5 showdown.
Lawrence will have completed the required 10-day isolation period in time to travel with the Tigers, but he will not have passed the cardiac requirements.
