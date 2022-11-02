Cleveland Browns say Watson will start when he returns from suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game suspension ends, general manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday.

Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions.

Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans.