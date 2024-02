SALINA — Iola High’s Korbin Cloud saw his high school wrestling career come to an end Thursday at the Class 4A State Championships.

Cloud was eliminated by Winfield’s Zane Swinford, 2-0, in consolation action in the 144-pound weight class.

Swinford took the lead after neither wrestler could score in the first two periods, with a 2-point reversal in the last half-minute of the match.