HIGHLAND — A pair of free throws from Sarang West with 8.7 seconds remaining lifted Allen Community College’s women to a 61-60 road victory at Highland Wednesday.

“We knew it was going to be close,” Allen head coach Leslie Crane said. “I didn’t think it was going to be this close.”

Victory wasn’t secured until Highland’s Makayla Lamelle saw her jumper from the free throw line rim out with less than 2 seconds left. The teams scrambled for the ball as the buzzer sounded.