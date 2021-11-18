 | Thu, Nov 18, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Coache’s don’t let fourth down slow them

More and more coaches are opting to go for it on fourth down rather than kick a field goal or punt.

It's always been an option, but now it's becoming more prevalent.

By

Sports

November 18, 2021 - 9:34 AM

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 10, 2021: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley yells instructions after a second quarter fumble against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) Photo by TNS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi learned early on in his time working with first-year head coach Brandon Staley to be ready with a fourth-down call in nearly any situation.

Back in Week 3 with the Chargers facing fourth-and-9 in the final minute of a tie game against Kansas City, Staley opted to go for it instead of trying a long field goal.

“When he said, ‘We’re going for it,’ I was a little surprised there,” Lombardi said. “After that, no, I don’t think that I’ll be surprised anymore.”

Related
September 24, 2021
April 5, 2021
September 23, 2016
October 22, 2011
Most Popular