Coaches fined for no masks

The NFL announced this week it was clamping down on the league's mandate that all coaches wear protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Three coaches were fined $100,000 and their teams $250,000 for flouting the mask rule.

September 22, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll Photo by Wikipedia.org

NFL coaches thumbed their collective — and exposed — noses at the NFL’s mask mandate in Week 2.

The league responded with hefty fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club. The first three to get fined were Denver’s Vic Fangio, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carroll, according to a person with knowledge of the punishment who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the coaches were not identified.

The punishment was meted out a week after the NFL reminded team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic, lest they put the fledgling season at risk.

