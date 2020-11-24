Coaches trade barbs after postponement

A day after Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said that Florida State could either travel to Clemson or pay for all of the Tigers’ expenses for a return trip to Tallahassee, FSU coach Mike Norvell offered his stance on what comes next.

“Our guys were ready to play and we wanted to play that game. We still look forward to it come Dec. 12 with the opportunity here in Tallahassee,” Norvell said.

The back-and-forth that has played out in the media comes after Clemson’s game against FSU on Saturday was postponed a few hours before kickoff and with the Tigers already in Tallahassee.