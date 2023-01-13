 | Fri, Jan 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Coco Gauff in a tennis hurry at Australian Open

As it is, Guaff already has cracked the top 10 in the rankings in singles and got all the way to No. 1 in doubles, qualifying in both events at the 2022 season-ending WTA Finals.

By

Sports

January 13, 2023 - 3:08 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff acknowledges she tends to be in a bit of a hurry as she moves through life.

The 18-year-old Floridian doesn’t stick around in a city after a tennis tournament ends: “Even if it’s a nice place,” she said with a chuckle, “I like to leave.” When dinner’s finished, she’s not one to linger in a restaurant: “I don’t like to sit and talk after I’m done eating,” she said, eliciting more of her own laughter. “I like to go.”

Yes, generally, Gauff is ready to move on. Her philosophy, in a nutshell: Why wait?

Related
June 9, 2021
January 16, 2020
September 3, 2019
August 23, 2019
Most Popular