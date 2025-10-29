Coffeyville offers friendly competition

The Allen Community College Shooting Sports Team hosted the Coffeyville Red Ravens for a collaborative gathering at Lone Tree Gun Club. The event aimed to strengthen ties between programs, exchange ideas, and explore future in-person collegiate competitions.

Despite overcast skies and light rain, athletes and coaches from both teams shared techniques, discussed athlete development, and tried new clay target disciplines.

The day concluded with a round of 5 Stand — a new challenge for many visiting athletes — which quickly became a highlight thanks to shared coaching and enthusiasm.

This gathering marked a meaningful step toward building stronger programs and a shared vision for the future of collegiate shooting sports.