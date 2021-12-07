 | Tue, Dec 07, 2021
Cold offense plagues Iola girls

Iola High School's girl's basketball team kept it close with Heritage Christian on Monday night but faded late. IHS went on two prolonged scoring droughts in the loss and will play again on Thursday.

December 7, 2021 - 10:31 AM

Iola's Maci Miller looks for a pass to make Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

RICHMOND — Iola High School’s girl’s basketball team struggled against Heritage Christian School of Topeka Monday night, losing 38-21. 

Despite keeping the game close the first half, the Mustangs failed to keep their momentum in the opening game of the Ike Cearfoss tournament at Central Heights in Richmond.

A sluggish first quarter start was quickly dealt with when Jenna Curry helped rally the Mustangs to come within one point at the end of the first quarter. The score was 9-8 after the quarter.

