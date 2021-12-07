Cold offense plagues Iola girls

RICHMOND — Iola High School’s girl’s basketball team struggled against Heritage Christian School of Topeka Monday night, losing 38-21.

Despite keeping the game close the first half, the Mustangs failed to keep their momentum in the opening game of the Ike Cearfoss tournament at Central Heights in Richmond.

A sluggish first quarter start was quickly dealt with when Jenna Curry helped rally the Mustangs to come within one point at the end of the first quarter. The score was 9-8 after the quarter.