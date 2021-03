HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s magic carpet ride through the 2021 postseason came crashing to earth Saturday.

After knocking off the top-seeded Uniontown Eagles one night earlier in the Class 2A Substate Tournament, Humboldt’s offense was stymied repeatedly by an oppressive Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan defense in the title game.

The No. 2 seed Panthers held Humboldt without a field goal until the third quarter in a 46-19 victory.