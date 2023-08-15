 | Tue, Aug 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

College teams staying home for training camp

Players and coaches at Wisconsin and Cincinnati say getting away from campus for part of training camp helps them build camaraderie. But the number of schools training out of town has shrunk over the last decade. These off-campus training camps have gained attention in the wake of the Northwestern hazing scandal. 

By

Sports

August 15, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) and head coach Dabo Swinney talk before the Cheez-It Bowl college football game against Iowa State Cyclones in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel) Photo by TNS

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin offensive lineman Trey Wedig’s challenges in his first week of preseason camp weren’t limited to creating running room and protecting his quarterback.

The Badgers’ dormitory accommodations at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville also meant the 6-foot-7 Wedig had to figure out how to sleep comfortably in a twin XL-sized bed.

“My feet are hanging off or hitting that wooden frame,” Wedig said. “I sleep diagonally so I don’t hit that wooden frame.”

Related
November 25, 2022
October 5, 2022
February 22, 2022
December 31, 2020
Most Popular