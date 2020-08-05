Menu Search Log in

Comeback bid falls short

Kansas City's late rally was not enough as the Royals dropped their fourth straight, 5-4 to the Chicago Cubs. The series returns to Kansas City for two more games between the squads.

August 5, 2020 - 10:37 AM

The Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, right, is congratulated by teammate Willson Contreras (40) following his two-run home run during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field in Chicago Tuesday. The Cubs won, 5-4. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Images / TNS

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward, Jason Kipnis and Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs overcame another shaky outing by closer Craig Kimbrel to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Kimbrel took over to begin the ninth inning with a 5-2 lead, but struggled again and allowed two runs and two hits while getting only one out. He’s yielded six runs in 1 2/3 innings in three appearances this season.

Manager David Ross yanked Kimbrel after Adalberto Mondesi lined a double to right. There wasn’t much discussion on the mound.

