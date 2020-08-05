Comeback bid falls short

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward, Jason Kipnis and Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs overcame another shaky outing by closer Craig Kimbrel to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
Kimbrel took over to begin the ninth inning with a 5-2 lead, but struggled again and allowed two runs and two hits while getting only one out. He’s yielded six runs in 1 2/3 innings in three appearances this season.
Manager David Ross yanked Kimbrel after Adalberto Mondesi lined a double to right. There wasn’t much discussion on the mound.
