Court play intense for middle-schoolers

It’s a good thing fans were wearing face masks at Iola Middle School’s season-opening volleyball matches Thursday.
Otherwise, they likely would have spent the afternoon biting their fingernails to the nubs, with several tightly fought matches throughout the evening.
Iola’s eighth-grade A team won in straight sets, doing so in dramatic fashion each time, defeating visiting Anderson County, 26-24, 25-23, 27-25.
