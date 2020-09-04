Menu Search Log in

Court play intense for middle-schoolers

Thursday's action was at Iola Middle School volleyball

Sports

September 4, 2020 - 5:53 PM

Iola Middle School’s Baylie Crooks delivers a serve in her eighth-grade match against Anderson County Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken/Iola Register

It’s a good thing fans were wearing face masks at Iola Middle School’s season-opening volleyball matches Thursday. 

Otherwise, they likely would have spent the afternoon biting their fingernails to the nubs, with several tightly fought matches throughout the evening.

Iola’s eighth-grade A team won in straight sets, doing so in dramatic fashion each time, defeating visiting Anderson County, 26-24, 25-23, 27-25.

