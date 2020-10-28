COVID ends Cubs’ season

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s football season ended one game sooner than expected when a member of the team tested positive over the weekend for COVID-19.
In response, the county’s health director instructed the football team to quarantine for the next two weeks.
Humboldt (4-4) had already been eliminated from postseason contention, and was slated to finish the season Thursday evening at home, likely against Southeast-Cherokee.
