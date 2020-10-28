Menu Search Log in

COVID ends Cubs’ season

Humboldt High's football season was cut one game short after one of the Cub players tested positive for COVID-19. The team is under quarantine orders for the next two weeks.

October 28, 2020 - 9:49 AM

Humboldt's Drew Counsil attempts to wrest free from a Eureka tackler in a Sept. 25 contest. Counsil was among the Cub players whose season was cut short due to injury.. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s football season ended one game sooner than expected when a member of the team tested positive over the weekend for COVID-19.

In response, the county’s health director instructed the football team to quarantine for the next two weeks.

Humboldt (4-4) had already been eliminated from postseason contention, and was slated to finish the season Thursday evening at home, likely against Southeast-Cherokee.

