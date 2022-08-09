Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons looks to build on monster rookie season

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Micah Parsons might not lobby for playing time in the preseason this month the way the Dallas linebacker did last year in one of the “Hard Knocks” highlights for the Dallas Cowboys.

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year wants to be clear. Parsons still wants to play in preseason games, even though there’s a decent chance he won’t because of how the Cowboys set up their training camp schedule in California.

“I don’t care what game it is, I’m going to try to win,” Parsons said. “If you don’t have that competitiveness, I wouldn’t want to play with you. I even get mad at my sister when we play Scrabble.”